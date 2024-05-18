Too old to run?

The running era is upon us.

One cannot help but notice run clubs taking over the streets of major cities. Races and marathons are now being held, not just in Metro Manila, but even in far-flung areas, from Batanes to Sultan Kudarat. Even “Gen Zs” are now finding it cool with a lot of them saying that run clubs are the new dating app.

But for those of us who are of a certain age, the next thought might be “am I too old to take up running?”

Barring any debilitating physical condition, the answer is most certainly no.

With age, we naturally slow down and gain weight.

Exercises, such as running, come with a host of benefits such as improving bone density and mobility and promoting fat loss. Running in particular is a good way to increase VO2 max (or the maximum oxygen uptake of a person per minute), which is touted as the number one predictor of longevity. Unfortunately, VO2 max generally drops roughly 2 percent per year after age 30, so as we age, we need to work even harder to counter the decline.

Studies have shown that a combination of strength and endurance training performed at moderate volume and moderate to high intensity in elderly populations is the most effective way to improve both neuromuscular and cardiorespiratory functions.

The Center for Disease Control, in fact, recommends, for adults age 65 or older, at least 150 minutes of exercise at moderate intensity per week.

And for those who may be genetically at risk like me, regular exercise can also reduce the risk of developing dementia by about 28 percent. For Alzheimer’s disease, specifically, the risk reduction is as much as 45 percent.

Regular physical activity has been found to lower risk for at least eight types of cancer.

Luckily, we will not want examples of runners who still run or, who may have in fact started running at an old age. They show that age need not doom us to frailty.

The Iron Nun, Sister Madonna Budder, is a Catholic nun who took up running at the age of 48. She holds the record of being the oldest woman to complete a triathlon at the age of 82.

At age 92, Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman to finish a marathon in 2015. At 94, she became the oldest woman to run a half marathon.

On the other hand, Canadian Ed Whitlock, who rediscovered running in his 40s, became the first person over 70 years old to run a marathon in less than three hours, with a time of two hours and 59:10 in 2003. At age 85, he became the oldest person to run a marathon in less than four hours at 3:56:34 at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October 2016.

Our running group, WeKenRun, has a number of runners above 50 who are still giving the younger members of the team a run for their money, pun intended.

One team member, Rosalinda Ogsimer — or Mommy Linda — is now 77 years old and is still running ultramarathons and winning gold medals in her age group internationally. What is even more amazing is that she only started running at 65 years old. Whenever we would have our speed sessions at BGC every Thursday, she would still run home all the way to Parañaque when the rest of us would already be totally exhausted with the work out.

These elderlies make it look so easy but one cannot just plunge into running right away. Especially for older people who have lived a mostly sedentary lifestyle and have underlying conditions, the starting point should be a consultation with your doctor. Most doctors would allow at least regular brisk walking and can help guide you should you wish to progress to running.

Just like Mommy Linda, it helps to have a running coach as well who can customize a program based on your age, health condition and fitness level.

The coach will ensure you start off slowly and gradually increase the frequency and volume of your running at a safe level. He or she will also incorporate flexibility and strength training to prevent injury.

Finally, it helps to join a run club or community that will encourage and support you as you embark on your new hobby.

It may be daunting at first, but as any middle aged or senior runner will tell you, you will never regret taking that first step to fitness.