Stand alone

Some animals love to play in water. While it seemed natural, a family in Monrovia, California was shocked to see uninvited visitors taking a dip in their backyard swimming pool on 6 May.

A video of the trespassers taken by @RICKYMARTINEZ87 was shared to KTLA showing three bears wandering into the backyard at around 12:30 p.m. and the momma bear cooling off in the pool as her two cubs watched poolside, the Los Angeles-based news channel reports. The video was taken from the safety of the house.

After a short while, the bears left, walking down the home’s driveway and back into a nearby wooded area, according to KTLA.

Some animals dread water but one quadruped’s fear, though unusual, was understandable.

A Brazilian horse nicknamed Caramelo was caught on camera from a helicopter standing still for days to avoid stepping into the water surrounding it in Canoas, a city in the Porto Alegre metropolitan area of Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil.

When people saw the footage, they clamored for its rescue, according to CBS News. Soon, firefighters arrived on rafts to remove the brown horse stranded on the roof of a barn that was submerged in floodwaters.

The rescuers first sedated the 700-pound Caramelo to immobilize him before laying him on an inflatable raft with help from soldiers and volunteers.

The dramatic rescue days after the region was devastated by massive floods caused by heavy rains was broadcast live on TV networks that filmed from their helicopters, CBS News reports.