POC upbeat on Paris chances

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) believes that pole vault, boxing and gymnastics will deliver in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said he sees at least three medals for the country from these sports after a successful campaign in the Tokyo Games back in 2021.

World No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, two-time world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and Tokyo Games silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial are the country’s top bets.

“I’m confident that our chances of winning are big. Gymnastics, boxing and EJ in pole vault despite the world No. 1 (Armand Duplantis) getting stronger,” Tolentino said.

Betting on these sports makes a lot of sense with the Flipinos getting recognized in tournaments in the buildup to the Games.

After a lackluster performance in Tokyo, Yulo won the men’s vault at the 2021 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu and seven more mints at the Asian Gymnastics Championships, including a 2024 gold medal in the individual all-around.

Obiena has defeated reigning world champion Duplantis once each in Monaco and Brussels.