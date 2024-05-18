Phl- Australia Defense cooperation to be strengthened

BAGUIO CITY — Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu has assured the strengthening of the partnership between the Philippines and Australia.

In a meeting with the members of the Baguio media on 17 May, the Australian ambassador said that there will be a continuing Defense Cooperation between her country and the Philippines. She said that the relationship of the two countries remains tight where the Philippines benefits most as the Australian government extends help in the fight against terrorism.

Baguio City is the host this year of the Philippines-Australia Friendship Day from 17 to 19 May. Said Friendship Day is being celebrated as per Presidential Proclamation No 1282 Series 2016.

On Monday, the Philippines-Australia Army to Army exercise dubbed “Kasangga” 01-2024 started at barangay Upi, Gamu town in the province of Isabela.

“Kasangga” 01-2024 that ends on 21 June 2024, seeks to enhance the capabilities of both forces in jungle and urban operations, breaching operations, tactical casualty care, jungle survival training, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. It also includes the sharing of experiences between the 5ID and the Australia Defense Force troops in combating terrorist groups.