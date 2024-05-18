PCG gets 5 Japan boats

The Philippine Coast Guard is set to receive the final phase of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project (MSCIP III) for the procurement of five 97-meter class Multi-Role Response vessels from the government of Japan.

The third phase of the Japan grant to purchase the vessels, amounting to P29.3 billion, is expected to contribute to improving maritime safety in the Philippines which would further develop the capacity of the PCG to efficiently conduct maritime rescue, law enforcement, and other operations, particularly in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

The grant, which is part of the 64.3-billion yen Official Development Assistance loan, was sealed on Friday by Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Secretary Enrique Manalo of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The sealing of the grant marked the exchange of notes for the MSCIP III and the Human Resource Development Scholarship project.

During the event, the Ambassador Kazuya emphasized the historical significance of the occasion, highlighting Japan’s continuous support for the maritime safety initiatives of the Philippines.