PBBM distributing ARB titles

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will lead the awarding of titles to over 5,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries during his visit here in Tacloban City on Monday.

Robert Anthony Yu, regional director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas, said the President will be distributing the Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to 5,060 landless farmers all over the region covering a total land area of 7,974 hectares of farmlands.

Yu said DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III will assist the President in the distribution of titles, mostly electronically generated under the World Bank-funded Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling project.

Aside from the CLOA distribution, Yu said the President will also be turning over more than P509 million worth of infrastructure projects to recipient local government units as well as farm machineries and equipment to selected agrarian reform beneficiary organizations.

Yu said all these are funded by the said agency as support assistance to ARBs based on the nine primary goals of Estrella in improving the production of awarded lots leading to an increased income for the beneficiaries.