Over 100K former rebels seen to avail government's amnesty program

More than 100,000 former rebels, including Muslim separatists and communist insurgents, are expected to avail the government’s amnesty program, the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) said on Saturday.

In a news forum in Quezon City, NAC Commissioner Nasser Marohomsalik said the bulk of applicants may come from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and communist groups.

The NAC formally adopted the Amnesty Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406 on its implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the application of amnesty by the former combatants.

Members of Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), MILF; and Moro National Liberation Front may apply for amnesty by 4 March.

Former members and front organizations of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) may apply by 13 March.

“So, we are expecting thousands of applicants. The paperwork is being done by those organizations where the amensty granted. The MNLF, the MILF, the CPP, and the Kapatiran and so, we are just waiting for their applications," Marohomsalik noted.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406 on 2 November 2023 granting amnesty to members of the RPMP-RPA-ABB, former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF or their front organizations, members of the MILF, and members of the MNLF, respectively.