MVP assures lifters of rewards

Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan has promised a hefty reward for Filipino weightlifters should they bring home a medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE that the sports patron will give something to lifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vanessa Sarno if they make it to the podium.

The three weightlifters will set up a training camp in Chinese Taipei later this month before joining the Philippine delegation on 22 June in Metz, France.

“They were guests at the MVP Olympics at the Meralco compound. MVP said there is a prize waiting for them if they win (in Paris),” Puentevella said.

Pangilinan’s MVP Sports Foundation gave P10 million to gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz when she won in the women’s 55-kilogram event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

He also gave P5 million each to silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and P2 million for bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

The Philippines will be looking to surpass the 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze medal tally when the Paris Games which opens on 26 July.