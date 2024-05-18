Importance of preventive healthcare cited

PAMPANGA — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda emphasized the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and preventing health conditions from worsening.

During the recent implementation of the “Kapitolyo sa Barangay” Program, where he held consultations in several barangays in San Simon town Tuesday, Pineda encouraged residents to benefit from the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program, which aims to detect and treat illnesses early, preventing their progression and potential fatalities.

Gov. Delta highlighted that timely identification not only enhances the chances of successful treatment but also reduces the necessity for expensive medical interventions and hospital stays.

During the program, the governor assured the 2,550 Simonians that the provincial government would fully cover all medical expenses under the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

“Kami po ang bahala sa operasyon ninyo, wala kayong gagastusin, sagot lahat ng Kapitolyo (We’ll take care of your operation. You won’t spend anything)” he emphasized.

Elena Yamson, 58, was among the 2,550 attendees at the program. She praised Governor Delta Pineda’s administration as truly “humane” and “selfless.”

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Treasurer’s Office, General Services Office and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) collaborated to provide cash and rice assistance to attendees from Barangays Sto. Niño, San Agustin, San Pedro, San Juan, San Isidro, and Sta. Monica, Dela Paz, and San Pablo Libutad during a program.

Gov. Delta, along with San Simon Mayor Abundio Punsalan, PDRRMO Chief Angelina Blanco, and PSWDO Head Fe Manarang, personally distributed the aid to the recipients.