Heading, Tiongson join Strong Group

Jordan Heading will be back to beef up Strong Group while Filipino-American banger Caelan Tiongson was also added to the team that will vie in the 43rd William Jones Cup.

This year’s mid-year tournament will take place from 13 to 21 July in Taipei, Taiwan.

Heading is no stranger to Strong Group as he was part of the Athletics team that finished second in the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

The 6-foot-2 sniper averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in Dubai.

He is currently playing for the West Adelaide Bearcats in NBL1 Central, averaging 19.14 points on 46.81-percent shooting from the field, with 4.14 assists and 3.43 rebounds.

“Jordan was an automatic choice for me once I found out he’d be available to play,” said Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu about Heading.

“We loved how he played for us in Dubai, and now he gets to go back to his original shooting guard spot to complement our point guards.”

Meanwhile, Tiongson’s inclusion is a no-brainer.

After suiting up for Alab Pilipinas during the 2018-19 ASEAN Basketball League season, he joined the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League from 2021-22.