Guo probe reveals ‘troubling’ findings

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is giving way to the Ombudsman in the sanctioning of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, according to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

Guo’s background and identity had baffled even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after she was investigated by the Senate for her alleged involvement in illegal online operations and as a suspected Chinese asset.

Abalos said the task force looking into Guo’s origins and business dealings had submitted its report to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The task force’s updated report has been submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman for their appropriate action,” he said.

Based on the report, there were “troubling findings of serious illegal acts that may have severe legal implications,” he added.

“The DILG does not have the power to directly suspend or dismiss local officials. Hence, the DILG defers to the Ombudsman regarding any sanctions that may be imposed on Guo, in line with its disciplinary authority over elective officials of local governments under Section 21 of Republic Act 6770,” Abalos told Daily Tribune.

Task force formed

Abalos said the DILG created a seven-man task force on 5 April headed by lawyer Benjamin Zabala of the department’s Internal Audit Service “to investigate the allegations concerning Guo’s links to the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in her town.”

“The DILG recommended to the Ombudsman the issuance of a preventive suspension against Mayor Guo to prevent any influence on the continuing investigations of our and other agencies,” Abalos said.

He said the DILG will continue to cooperate with the Ombudsman and other investigative bodies, “united in our shared mission of protecting our local institutions and furthering the public interest.”