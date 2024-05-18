DA holds 4th Angeles City Aspire

ANGELES City, Pampanga —The Department of Agriculture (DA) held the Agribusiness Support for Promotion and Investment in Regional Expositions (ASPIRE) from 15 to 17 May at the Activity Center, Marquee Mall here.

According to the DA Regional Field Office 3 (RFO 3) Regional Technical Director for Operations Dr. Arthur Dayrit, this is the fourth ASPIRE that was held here.

The ASPIRE is a project by the DA RFO3 through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance (AMAD) Division in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The project aims to include services that support the development of the market for the farmers, fishermen, cooperatives and associations, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other stakeholders.

The first ASPIRE was held in 2017 and was followed in 2018 and 2019 until the pandemic hit the world.

The DA aims to establish and push forward the priority commodities in the region, develop the skills of the local farmers and fishermen, Farmers Cooperatives and Associations, and MSMEs to provide additional opportunities in the market and connect them to various private sectors and national government agencies.

Director Dayrit, Regional Agricultural and Fishery Council chairperson and Farmer Director Onesimo Romano, and OIC-Chief of AMAD Dr. Maricel Dullas were present during the opening.