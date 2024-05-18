COBI recalls water disconnection order

CAGAYAN De Oro City — The main water supplier of this city has recalled the disconnection order to its water source, the Cagayan De Oro Water District (COWD) to pave the way for the order of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos for the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to take over the water distribution in light of the continuing conflict with its main provider.

Lawyer Rod Rodrigo, legal counsel of the Cagayan De Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) said the recall order took effect after the meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Manny Pangilinan, who owns Metro Pacific Water the company that owns COBI the main bulk water provider of the COWD.

He said the recall order has rendered the extension of the Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Misamis Oriental Regional Trial Court to 3 June after the 72-hour TRO expired Friday evening moot and academic.

The court has approved the motion for extension of the TRO to 17 days filed by the camp of COWD represented by Dr. Ronnie Waninwan and former City Council member Eric Salcedo.

“No more disconnection of water supply in Cagayan de Oro City,” Rodrigo said.

COBI confirmed that the main supply valves of the east and west pipelines supplying COWD’s water distribution system were closed at past 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The disconnection affected 40 percent of the households mostly in the city’s western parts as water rationing is being implemented in the affected areas.

Marcos during his visit to this city last Thursday said he had already spoken with business magnate Manny V. Pangilinan, who owns Metro Pacific Water, the company that owns COBI, the main bulk water provider to the COWD.

“Mr. Pangilinan has agreed to our request and is ready to talk in order to resolve this issue and provide the necessary water for over 60,000 residents here in CdO,” Marcos said.

“I have also directed the Local Water Utilities Administration to study the possible management of the Cagayan de Oro Water District so that solutions to the water supply situation in your area can be evaluated as soon as possible,” the President added.

He noted that LWUA could help solve the water supply problem in the province, making it easier to set fair water rates and guaranteeing the water district complies with its duties to suppliers and customers.

A COWD board member welcomed the takeover saying the ongoing dispute over the unpaid bills, the Commission on Audit disallowance notice of the Commission on Audit on a disallowance issue and the court’s TRO will be taken over by LWUA.