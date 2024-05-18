China investigates agriculture minister for corruption

A Chinese official responsible for agricultural affairs is under investigation for corruption, state media reported Saturday, as President Xi Jinping's extensive anti-graft campaign continues to bring down high-level figures.

Tang Renjian, the head of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law", state broadcaster CCTV said.

The report did not include details on the specific violations Tang is suspected of committing.

Xi has overseen a sweeping drive to abolish deep-rooted official corruption since coming to power a decade ago.

Supporters say the campaign promotes clean governance, but critics say it also provides Xi with the power to purge political rivals.

Tang previously served as governor of the northwestern province of Gansu, as well as the vice chairman of southern autonomous region Guangxi.

In 2022, then minister of industry and information technology Xiao Yaqing was placed under investigation for corruption.

Recent months have seen a slew of crackdowns -- particularly in the country's financial and banking sectors.

Last month Liu Liange, chairman of the Bank of China from 2019 to 2023, admitted to "accepting bribes and illegally providing loans".

Earlier in April, former head of Chinese state-owned banking giant Everbright Group Li Xiaopeng came under investigation for "severe violations" of the law.