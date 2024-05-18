CEB honors top travel agencies at 18th Eagle Winds Awards

Cebu Pacific (CEB) recognized its top-performing travel agencies at the recently concluded 18th Wings Awards held 23 to 25 April at the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel and the Funny Lion in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

According to CEB, the Eagle Winds Awards is an annual event which celebrates the accomplishments and drive of CEB’s travel agent partners in helping the airline succeed.

“This is our way of thanking everyone who has helped Cebu Pacific to continue to soar through the skies. Let us applaud your accomplishments, celebrate your successes, and inspire one another as we continue to forge new paths and provide safe, accessible, and affordable flights for every Juan,” said Alexander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, during the awards ceremony.

CEB presented awards to 60 agencies in its domestic and international stations.

In her message to the awardees, Arlene Tena, CEB director for Passenger Sales and Distribution, said, “Each and every one of you played a critical role in shaping unforgettable experiences for travelers in the Philippines and beyond, at a time when exploration and discovery were valued pursuits.”

As a token of the airline’s appreciation, CEB gave the travel agents a tour of Palawan. The tour gave the group a chance to discover the island’s breathtaking natural scenery, pristine blue waters, and lively community.

Tena said the travel agencies were aware that their partnership and dedication were instrumental in Cebu Pacific’s success, and that the airline was grateful for their unwavering support over the years.

CEB continues to have the most extensive domestic network in the Philippines, flying to 35 local destinations. The airline also serves 24 international destinations, including direct flights from Manila, Cebu and Clark.