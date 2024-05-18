Biz owner brings Filipinos wealth, relief

With an aim to help fellow Filipinos with their health needs, the owner of V MY Beauty Deer Placenta is running a company that provides extra income to Filipinos, especially to overseas Filipino workers.

“Since our launch in May 2023, I can say that the product has benefited millions of Filipinos in terms of providing extra income to them. Our product is an all-in-one supplement, crafted by chemists in Singapore that is fit for all,” said Jeffrey Nicdao, president of V MY Beauty Deer Placenta during a recent Zoom interview.

He said he only discovered the product when he suffered from lumbar deficiency. When doctors told him that he had to undergo surgery to correct such deficiency, he declined.

Alternatives

“I looked for other alternatives such as acupuncture, and even quack doctors just to get well out of desperation. Then omeone offered me the Deer Placenta capsules which cost P20,000 per bottle. That person was asking me to buy seven bottles because that’s the deal to be a member, which I thought at that time, was not right,” he said.

Nicdao said he got curious about where these products came from. In the course of his research, he discovered that the owner of the Deer Placenta brand was a Malaysian company that only imports the capsules from Singapore.

He said he flew to Singapore and tried the Deer Placenta. After months, he experienced relief from his ailment and then decided to formulate his brand.

“During that time, I wanted to import my own to make it more affordable to the masses who would want to get better from their ailments and diseases. I flew to Singapore and formulated my brand after trying it myself for three months. That’s where V My Beauty started,” he said.

Although he experienced relief while using the product, Nicdao maintained that V My Beauty Deer Placenta promotes the ‘no-approved’ therapeutic claims rule of the Food and Drug Administration.

Most potent oral stem cell

Today, Nicdao said his company’s goal is to make the FDA-approved V MY Beauty Deer Placenta the most potent oral stem cell available in the Philippine market.

He said V My Beauty Deer Placenta comes in a soft gel exported from Singapore.

Its raw materials come from various countries, including New Zealand, Switzerland, and other European and American countries, which can be used for both medical and aesthetic benefits, with noticeable results in just three weeks.

“This May on our first anniversary, we are launching our 30,000-milligram stem cell capsules to further improve our stance in the domestic and global multi-level marketing arena,” he said.

Based on various international studies, the Deer Placenta is a rich source of nutrients and growth factors that support tissue growth and the health of organs.

It is also an excellent source of amino acids and is very close in its amino acid profile to the human placenta.

Deer Placenta also contains collagen and many anti-oxidant ingredients that may assist with anti-aging effects.