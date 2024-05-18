A rags to riches story

MARIVELES, Bataan — For being poor and having nothing, Lynie Galvan Alamag of barangay Alas-asin was booed and heckled, her personality trampled upon.

But these did not prevent her from buckling down to work in her desire to escape severe poverty come hell or high water.

Worse, Alamag’s piece of land where she and her family were living, was taken over by a woman whom she tried to help after the latter hoodwinked the former.

Her friend had later on “successfully” put under her name the land title of Alamag, lock, stock and barrel, then sold to an unwary buyer.

This is now the subject of legal battle as advised by this writer since it was done in bad faith.

Says a veteran judge, “If that was sold in bad faith, the owner can recover it since there were already several jurisprudence written by the Supreme Court.”

Alamag was also ‘ousted’ by her business partner in their small hotel business, using various forms of harassment, intimidation and other legal tactics.

But Alamag or Lynie as fondly called by friends and relatives, remained unfazed and weathered all these storms. Now, Alamag is already well off from being poor and nothing.

“My personality was trampled upon, I was charged with a fabricated case, they grabbed my land, was heckled for being poor), the teary-eyed Alamag said she recalls her lamentable and deplorable past.”

Armed with nothing except her belief in God, Lynie had worked in Kuwait as

Purchasing officer, then enrolled in High Studies Institute in that Middle Eastern country.

She learned a lot from this.

Lynie then went home to put up her Freight forwarding business in Manila.

Alamag had first put up the L. Galvan Construction Supplies Trading and L. Galvan Trading Corp.

Hit by good luck, Alamag met accidentally Engr. Vic Ignacio who has become her trusted business partner in aggregates and concrete products. They also engaged in petrochemical products, steel, aluminum and glass products.

The two also had business in roofing works; engaged in painting works and in wall cladding and ceiling works.

The two partners had even slept along the road in the wee hours of the night in their bid to satisfy the needs of their customers.

Alamag and Engr. Ignacio are now one of the biggest suppliers of aggregates to a government project in Morong town and serving other clients.

Alamag and Ignacio had been able to acquire a number of trucks for their business.

Alamag ang Ignacio can now be called from rags-to-richest but they do not want to be called as such and prefer to be a low-profile. They continued helping the poor, sponsoring the scholarship for poor but deserving students such as a pilot, engineers and other students.

They do not know how to say “no” to people who are in bad need of help.

They are also providing free medical assistance to those in need. “Although we are not politicians, we continue to provide help to the needy and underprivileged,” Alamag and Ignacio added.