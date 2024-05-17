Valenzuela provides honor students incentives

The city government of Valenzuela announced on Friday that it began distributing educational incentives to graduating students in public elementary and senior high schools from 15 to 21 May.

A total of 16,252 graduating students from public elementary and senior high schools will receive educational incentives amounting to P1,500 each under Ordinance 551, Series of 2019, and Ordinance 1110, Series of 2023.

These ordinances also provide additional financial grants to the top five honor students to acknowledge their academic achievements.

The ordinances stipulate that the Top 1 honor student receives an additional P1,500, the Top 2 honor student receives P1,000, and the Top 3, 4, and 5 honor students each receive P500, in addition to the initial P1,500 educational incentive.

From 15 to 18 May, Mayor WES Gatchalian and other local government officials distributed educational incentives to graduating grade six students from all public elementary schools in Valenzuela City.

The first batch of financial assistance distribution reached 2,098 beneficiaries from six public elementary schools: Roberta De Jesus Elementary School, Disiplina Village Elementary School, Punturin Elementary School, AC Faustino Elementary School, Lawang Bato Elementary School, and Canumay East Elementary School.

A total of 10,844 graduating public elementary students are expected to receive the financial grant.

Gatchalian congratulated the graduating students and expressed his gratitude to the staff for successfully concluding the school year.