U.S. House passes law preventing Biden from holding bombs for Israel

The Republican-led United States House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass a law ending President Joe Biden’s freeze on the shipment of bombs to Israel.

The Israel Security Assistance Support Act was passed by 224 votes to 187, with 16 Democrats joining Republicans in a rare rebuke of Biden by his partymates.

The bill was described by the House Democratic leadership as “another partisan stunt” infringing on the president’s ability to conduct foreign policy. The legislation will be dead on arrival in the Democratic-led Senate and Biden has pledged to veto it in any case.

Biden suspended the shipments over fears of mass Palestinian casualties as Israeli forces press their assault on the densely populated city of Rafah, where one million displaced civilians are sheltering for safety.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “The president and his administration need to reverse course immediately to stand with Israel and against the terrorism and atrocities of Iran and its proxies.”