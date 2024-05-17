UnionBank card users get 50% off

Cardholders of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) can enjoy up to 50 percent discount on restaurants during the summer using the mobile app Booky.

UnionBank and Booky, an online information provider about company promos, have partnered for “Exclusive Eats” which offers cardholders discounts at over 300 restaurants in Metro Manila.

Good options

Clients can use either their UnionBank credit or debit cards along with the Booky app which enables payments through QR code scans.

UnionBank expects high volumes of credit card transactions at consumers’ favorite restaurants like Vikings, Saboten, Tim Ho Wan, Nikkei, and Cabalen.

To view all the UnionBank Exclusive Eats offers, visit www.unionbankph.com/booky.