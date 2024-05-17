The heart of European design

Beko, one of the leading brands in innovative home appliances, is stirring up excitement in kitchens across the Philippines with its latest line of cooking appliances for Filipino homes.

Inspired by the timeless elegance and culinary prowess of European lifestyle, Beko brings a touch to Filipino kitchens a seamless blend of style, performance and function.

Recently, Beko hosted an unveiling event that captured the essence of European charm and culinary excellence.

Attended by the trade partners and media representatives, Beko showcased its commitment to redefining the cooking experience for Filipino families through the introduction of its new range of cookers.

At the heart of Beko’s new range of cookers lies a marriage of European design and innovative technology.

From sleek gas cookers exuding timeless charm to sleek electric cookers adorned with modern sophistication, each appliance is meticulously crafted to enhance the culinary journey of Filipino families with precision and style.

Filipino households are at the heart of everything we do, and we understand the importance of a well-equipped kitchen in creating memorable dining experiences,” said Arel Atakol, regional managing director for Asia Pacific.

“With our New Cooking Series, we aim to empower Filipino families to embrace their culinary passion, unleash their creativity, and savour every moment shared around the dining table.”

Complementing its aesthetic appeal and technological innovation, Beko’s new range of cookers offers intuitive controls, durable construction, and thoughtful details designed to simplify and enhance the cooking process.

From precision temperature control to easy-to-clean surfaces, each feature is tailored to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Filipino families with elegance and ease.

As Beko paves the way for a new era of cooking in Filipino homes, the brand remains dedicated to empowering households to unleash their culinary creativity, share unforgettable moments, and create lasting memories with loved ones.