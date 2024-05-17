START ‘EM YOUNG: Gov’t educates kids on traffic, road safety

Children are the most vulnerable on the roads and most prone to road traffic injuries -- if not death.

Unlike adults, children are limitedly capable both physically and socially, making them less equipped to cope with injuries, which could result in life-long disability.

Their impulsiveness is also a factor contributing to the rising number of road crashes.

To safeguard innocent children from early death, the government, through the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, built a safe space for youngsters dubbed Children's Road Safety Park (CRSP), located at Adriatico Street in Quirino Avenue Manila, just across from Manila Zoo.

CRSP is an educational park where children can learn and observe traffic rules and regulations and their importance while gaining a deep understanding of road safety in a controlled setting.

The park has child-sized versions of infrastructure such as bike lanes, a rotunda, pedestrian crossings, intersections, road signs, footbridges, sidewalks with curbs, a drainage system, and miniature building structures such as schools, offices, gas stations, and a hospital, among others.

Aside from the CSRP, several initiatives were enforced to protect children from road crashes.

The most recent was a pact forged by the Department of Transportation (DoTR) in partnership with other national agencies, which established the National Coalition for Child Road Traffic Injury Prevention. This coalition is intended to lessen road traffic accidents involving children, particularly those who commute to and from school.

In many instances, road accidents happen right at the zebra crossings in front of schools.