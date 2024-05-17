Solon extols town chiefs’ hard work

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go gave credit to over 1,300 barangay officials from Iloilo during their chapter’s Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Iloilo Provincial Congress held at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

In his speech via video call, Go extended his gratitude to key officials of the province including LNB national president Maria Katrina Jessica Dy, vice president Ma. Martina Gimenez, and LNB Cebu Provincial president Celestino Martinez III, among others. He acknowledged the hard work of all barangay officials and their dedication to improving their communities.

Philip Salvador represented the Senator during the event. As the chairperson of the Committee on Health, Go outlined his primary health priorities to bring healthcare closer to communities: the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers.

He highlighted the significant impact of these initiatives in Iloilo.

The Malasakit Centers in Iloilo are strategically located at the West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City, Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo, and Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital in Santa Barbara.

