Shopwise Bike Fest hits road

Surpassing expectations, the Shopwise Bike Fest hits the road tomorrow, drawing over 2,400 cycling enthusiasts of various ages and skill levels to the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite.

This ground-breaking event is part of Shopwise’s commitment to inspiring Filipinos to pursue a healthy, active lifestyle while strengthening family bonds with the one-day bike fest featuring a range of divisions tailored to suit every rider’s ability and preference.

This includes 30-kilometer, 45-km and 60-km individual and corporate Open divisions, which have attracted the majority of the participants. Additionally, the event includes categories for youngsters aged 2 to 15, fostering a love for cycling from an early age and ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing IRONMAN Group, highlighted the event’s positive impact on the community.

“Our focus is on creating events that positively influence our community. With Shopwise’s sponsorship and the City of Imus’ support, we aim to further foster inclusivity and the boost the youngsters’ involvement in sports.”

The remarkable turnout highlights the steadfast enthusiasm and support from bikers of various backgrounds, all united in promoting the noble cause of a healthy and active lifestyle.

Assembly begins at 5 a.m. with the 60km ride starting at 5:25 a.m. Subsequent waves for different categories will follow, including the 45km and 30km rides, culminating with the kids’ rides at 8:40 a.m.

Gracing the event are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. COO Stanley Co, Christine Tueres, managing director, Food Segment (Big Formats), Kerwin Legarde, group general manager, Food Segment (Big Formats) Robinsons Supermarket, Marjorie Gabriola, merchandising director, Grocery 1-7, Rose Marie Vierneza, merchandising director, Non-Food, Indent & Exclusive Brands, and Karen Evangelista, merchandising director, Fresh, Dairy, Bakery & Food Services.