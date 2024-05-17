Shack Phl is 5

It was back in May 2019 when Shake Shack opened its first outpost in the Philippines, a flagship Shack located in Central Square in Bonifacio Global City. Since then, Shake Shack has opened in seven locations in Metro Manila, expanded the menu to include juicy chicken sandwiches (white and dark meat!), an exclusive Ube Shake and limited-time culinary offerings and launched their own ordering site at shakeshack.ph. And who can forget, the one-day-only chef collaboration last November with Toyo Eatery?

“Reaching our five-year milestone is an incredible achievement, and we owe it to our growing Shack community. We’ve been through a two-year global pause, and it was the hard work from our dedicated Shack teams and the continuous support from the Shack fans that kept us going and being the driving force behind our success. And for that, we’re truly grateful,” shares SSI Group Inc. president and CEO Anton Huang.

Proudly keeping it real with the best, premium ingredients, Shake Shack’s limited-time birthday menu is inspired by the Filipino favorite, sisig.

Until 10 July, savor these special menu additions at all Manila Shacks for dine-in, takeaway, delivery and online ordering:

Sink your teeth into the Crackle Shack Burger (P385), a 100 percent all-natural Angus beef patty topped with sisig sauce, red onion, green chili, and crispy bagnet chicharron. The sisig sauce is a harmonious blend of savory, tangy, and slightly spicy flavors, reminiscent of the rich, sizzling goodness of sisig. With a right balance of acidity from calamansi, depth from soy sauce, and a kick from chili peppers, the sauce elevates every bite of the burger, creating a burst of crispy and meaty flavors.