SBMA, DoF provide firms with CREATE Act training

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) partnered with the Department of Finance’s Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) to conduct a briefing on the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act for companies operating within the Freeport on 15 May.

The briefing, held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC), aimed to inform locators about the benefits and provisions outlined in the CREATE Act, according to SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño.

“The feedback we get from our locators will provide better insight to the agency on its operation regarding the CREATE Act,” Aliño said.

The FIRB delegation included Atty. Michael Ricaza, OIC of the legal group and Deputy Executive Director; Atty. Brandon Berad, Legal Group Attorney; Lois Ruth Santiago, division chief of the Monitoring and Evaluation Group; Atty. Ria Mariz Nadora, Financial Analyst II; and Jessa Mae Rapisora, Financial Analyst II.