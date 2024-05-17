Qatar firm eyes cooling int’l airport

Qatar Cool (QC), the largest district or large-scale cooling system firm in the Middle Eastern nation, is exploring partnership with major companies focusing on township developments.

Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual met with QC chief executive officer Yasser Al Jaidah and Commercial and Finance Director Mohannad Khader last 16 May.

The meeting focused on the company’s interest in establishing district cooling systems in the Philippines.

“We thank Qatar Cool for its continued interest in the Philippines. We recognize the importance of energy-efficient projects in achieving our sustainability goals. We are committed to support such initiatives through our enabling policies,” Pascual said.

QC’s DCS (distributed control system) technology offers a cost- and energy-efficient system compared to individual building heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, which aligns perfectly with the current administration’s goal of achieving a 20 percent reduction in energy consumption by 2030, with the energy sector being an area of key focus.

Projects utilizing such energy-efficient technologies may be eligible for fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

BPO offices targeted

Pascual also urged QC to consider locations outside Metro Manila, which offer high-density developments suitable for DCS implementation.

The trade chief said the growing information technology and business process management sector, projected to reach 2.5 million employees by 2028, is also a strong driver for office space demand within these districts. This translates to a significant increase in potential customers for QC’s energy-efficient cooling solutions.

QC first visited potential sites in the Philippines in March 2024, with follow-up discussions with prospective partners in the following weeks to ensure successful DCS adoption.

A high degree of occupancy commitment from tenants within developments would be crucial for the project’s financial viability.

Cooling New Manila airport

The Philippines boasts opportunities beyond district cooling, including participation in large-scale infrastructure projects like the New Manila International Airport and Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which consume vast amounts of energy for cooling purposes.

The passenger capacity of the New Manila International Airport is estimated to reach 100 million annually, highlighting the potential demand for efficient cooling solutions.

During the discussion, Secretary Pascual said, “The DTI, together with relevant stakeholders, is committed to supporting QC’s exploration of the Philippine market. The Department of Energy will further assess QC’s business model for potential BOI endorsement. Additionally, exploring opportunities in other locations and projects presents exciting possibilities for collaboration.”

“The DTI looks forward to further discussions with QC and facilitating their successful investment journey in the Philippines, which can contribute significantly to the country’s energy efficiency goals,” he added.