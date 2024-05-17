Puregold’s TNAP helps uplift lives for 20 years

Thousands of Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) members flocked to the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday 16 May 2024 to celebrate with multi-channel retailer Puregold Price Club Inc.’s 20 years of the program.

On its first day, over 12,000 TNAP members enjoyed perks and discounts for their sari-sari store business.

According to Susan Co, chairperson of the Puregold Price Inc., 2024 is a significant milestone for the store, not just for 20 years of partnership with TNAP members but also for the setting up of additional Puregold stores.

“We are just four doors away from reaching 500 Puregold stores… And second, because 2024 marks the 20th year of TNAP program,” she said.

Puregold is set to open their stores in Pinamalayan, Mindoro; City plus Orani Bataan; Bayan Sta. Maria, Bulacan and San Fernando, Pampanga.

“Mga Ka-Asenso, We have been together for twenty years in the “Always Panalo” business,” she added.

Co reiterated their motto “Asenso Tayo”, noting that it’s for everyone.

“Success is for everyone, not just “you” or “me”... “Let’s succeed together”) And we achieve this with our collective ideas and initiatives,” she said.

In 2023, Puregold have signed up 900,000 TNAP members which comprised of 850,000 sari-sari store members and 50,000 karinderya members.

The company’s goal is to help micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs (MSME).

Puregold also underscored its role in the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Program.

“We have a continued, shared responsibility to be the most convenient source of assorted, high quality goods with the best prices. We have the edge to assist and sustain more lives through the Tindahan ni Aling Puring program,” Co said.

Meanwhile, over 120 partner brands offering food, drinks, appliances, office supplies, household items, childcare products and more have participated in the convention.

According to Ferdinand Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club, Inc., the presence of their partner brands in their convention reflects trust and confidence with Puregold.

“The solid participation of global and local brand partners, along with the impressive turnout of Aling Puring members at our annual Sari-Sari Store Convention, reflects the trust and confidence our suppliers and members place in us,” Ferdinand Vincent Co. said.

Vincent Co also vowed to “supply and equip” TNAP members with the best prices and assortment of goods so they can serve communities better.

TNAP members enjoyed a variety of wholesale products, product samples, raffle prizes and games during the event.

Select brands also had their own programs with featured guests and artists.

Puregold, likewise, reaffirmed its support to partners.

“ We are always here for support. No one should be left behind on the road to success. Because of our continued partnership, the victory is truly ours),” Co concluded.

The 2024 Tindahan ni Aling Puring convention opened on 16 May and will be open until 18 May from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Event organizers said the convention will be open to the public today, May 18. They can also sign up for the Aling Puring Program at the event to enjoy perks and benefits in Puregold stores.