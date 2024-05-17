Possible LWUA takeover looms large

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An official from the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) on Friday welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive for the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to explore the possibility of taking over amid ongoing conflicts with the district’s main water provider.

Gerry Cano, a COWD board member, said the President’s order is a positive development, enabling LWUA to address the unresolved water rate dispute with the primary water supplier.

“LWUA will face the same problem of unpaid bills,” Cano said, noting that LWUA will also need to handle issues with the Commission on Audit over a pending disallowance issue and a court’s temporary restraining order.

Marcos made the remarks while providing financial support to more than 13,000 farmers, fishermen, and families affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

He noted that LWUA could help solve the water supply issues in the province, set fair water rates, and ensure the water district fulfills its obligations to suppliers and customers.

Marcos mentioned he had spoken with business magnate Manny V. Pangilinan, owner of Metro Pacific Water, which owns Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc., the main bulk water provider to COWD.

“Mr. Pangilinan has agreed to our request and is ready to talk to resolve this issue and provide the necessary water for over 60,000 residents here in Cagayan de Oro,” Marcos said.

“I have also directed the Local Water Utilities Administration to study the possible management of the Cagayan de Oro Water District so that solutions to the water supply situation in your area can be evaluated as soon as possible,” Marcos added.