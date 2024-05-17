Nieto inks contract extension with NLEX

NLEX signed Matt Nieto for a two-year extension, assuring the team of a valuable backcourt asset for its redemption tour in the next Philippine Basketball Association season.

The 6-foot-1 guard inked the deal Thursday at the NLEX office in Balintawak, Caloocan City.

“I’m happy NLEX gave me an extension. I saw career growth and maturity in this team,” the 26-year-old Ateneo de Manila University product said.

Nieto played a huge role in the Road Warriors campaign in the 2023-2024 Philippine Cup, helping the franchise advance to the quarterfinals.

He averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in his all-Filipino outing.

“I’m thankful for the trust given to me by President Luigi (Bautista), (team) governor Ronald (Dulatre), and my coaches. I vow to do better and repay their trust,” the NLEX’s pick in the Gilas Round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Dulatre expressed his confidence in Nieto’s role in the team he joined in February 2022 after his national team tour of duty.

“Matt Nieto is one of the cornerstones of the NLEX franchise. Even when he was a rookie, he showed great leadership to our team. In fact, he was our team captain in PBA Season 48,” the Road Warriors official said.

NLEX had a great run in the elimination round with explosive scorer Robert Bolick at the helm. The Road Warriors, however, were swept by Meralco in the best-of-three quarters series.

Nieto vowed to step up his game to help the team further.

“We’re hungrier. We’ll work in the off-season to achieve our goal of a better standing and position next conference,” the NLEX skipper said.

“We’ll all step up since we know the role and strength of each and everyone in the team.”