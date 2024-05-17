NBI nabs two ‘sex traffickers’

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two women in Laguna for allegedly engaging in sex trafficking on social media.

The suspects were identified as Maria Jorgia Gadiano and Princess Anne Custodio who were arrested last 10 May during an entrapment operation conducted by operatives of the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) at a resort in Biñan City.

“The operation also resulted in the rescue of seven victims, six of whom were found to be minors based on the dental examination performed by the NBI-Odontology Division,” the NBI said.

Gadiano and Custodio were charged before the Department of Justice in Manila with violations of Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended.

“The operation stemmed from a report provided by THE EXODUS ROAD (Exodus) that a Facebook account “Jaja” (later identified as Subject Gadiano) was engaged in human trafficking,” the NBI said.

It said that “the target Facebook account offered minor and adult females sexual services in exchange for a fee amounting to P4,500 each.”

Information gathered by the NBI prompted HTRAD to arrange an entrapment operation by asking Gadiano to bring the girls to a stag party in Laguna for the sexual services she offered online.