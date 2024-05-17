NBA fines T-Wolves center Gobert $75,000 for gesture at refs

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for what the league called "making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" questioning "the integrity of the league and game officials."

Frenchman Gobert was seen by television cameras rubbing his thumb on his fingers in a "money-sorting" gesture during Minnesota's 115-107 loss to defending NBA champion Denver on Sunday at Minneapolis.

The move came after Gobert was whistled for a foul with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, his second foul in as many Denver possessions.

Gobert won his record-tying fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last week.

The defeat left the T-Wolves and Nuggets level at two wins each in their best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series.

The NBA said the fine takes into account Gobert's "history of improper conduct toward game officials."

Gobert was fined $100,000 by the NBA on March 10 for making the same gesture in a 113-104 overtime loss at Cleveland two nights earlier.

After that contest, Gobert said gambling was hurting the sport.