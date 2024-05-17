MY PERFECT LANDING: Yulo bags Asian all-around gold

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) can’t wait to see Carlos Yulo do well in the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the gold medal in the individual all-around of the 2024 AGU Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent last Thursday.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that Yulo’s performance is a sneak-peak into the Summer Games.

The 24-year-old gymnast finished with 84.931 points to earn his first all-around gold medal in the Asian Championships.

“That is how happy we were. We were jumping with joy for Carlos being No. 1 in Asia,” Carrion said.

“Next is Olympic gold.”

Winning the Asian Championships gold medal in the individual all-around meant a lot for Yulo despite bringing home gold medals in past tournaments in the floor exercise, vault and parallel bars.

In the 2022 edition in Doha, Yulo settled for a silver medal after scoring 83.767 points as Shi Cong of China took home the gold with 83.833 points.

Last year in Singapore, the nine-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalists performed better with a final score of 85.930 points.

But once again, he finished with another silver medal after Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, who scored 86.065 points to win the individual all-around.

With this win, Yulo’s confidence went up as he has a chance to bring home five more medals in the tournament.

Yulo will compete in the floor exercise and still rings finals on Saturday.

He will compete again on Sunday in the vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

SEA Games gold medalist John Ivan Cruz will compete also in the floor exercise after finishing in third place.

Meanwhile, SEA Games champion Juancho Miguel Besana will also compete on Sunday in the men’s vault.

Like Cruz, the 2023 FIG Apparatus World Cup finalist finished third in the qualifying period for a chance of a podium finish.