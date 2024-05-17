Makati Medical Center launches its Heart Institute

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) launches the Makati Medical Center Heart Institute, a pioneering initiative set to redefine cardiovascular care in the Philippines.

The Makati Medical Center Heart Institute consolidates all facets of the hospital’s centers for Cardiology under one comprehensive framework, including the Cardiac Diagnostic Laboratory, the Advanced Cardiothoracic and Vascular Care Center (Dr. Mariano M. Alimurung Center), the Cardiovascular Learning Unit and the Vascular & Lymphedema Center. This integration facilitates a holistic approach to cardiovascular health, encompassing promotion, prevention and treatment.

The unveiling of the commemorative marker on 11 April set a historic moment for MakatiMed, witnessed by esteemed clinical leaders and guests. The event underscored the institution’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular care in the region.

MakatiMed interim co-president and chief executive officer and medical director Saturnino P. Javier, MD, expressed, “For our 55-year-old institution, where cardiology has been a cornerstone since its inception, the launch of the MMC Heart Institute is a significant milestone, long overdue.”

The Makati Medical Center Heart Institute highlights their core objectives: to provide the highest standards of comprehensive cardiovascular care through an integrated platform; to support and enhance the institution’s initiatives in training, education, and research; to align with leading national organizations dedicated to reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease; to stay abreast of advancements in cardiology and related fields; and to maintain and expand the pool of top-notch cardiologists and related specialists within MakatiMed and the Section of Cardiology.

Through unparalleled service, expertise, and technology, the Makati Medical Center Heart Institute aligns and integrates all disciplines of cardiology towards achieving these goals.