Lightning strike claims lives of 2 soldiers

On a fateful Sunday afternoon, 12 May 2024, around 4:30 in the afternoon, the sky was dark while the thunder roared deafeningly as sharp lightning attempts to peek through the thick clouds. The approaching darkness becomes more apparent.

In an exclusive interview with 2LT Desemoore Q. Guillermo, the CMO Officer, 54th Infantry Magilas Battalion, she explained how the nation's new heroes have risked their lives for the liberty and freedom of the Filipino people.

Despite the fierce and moody weather, this did not hinder nor disrupt the ongoing security operation of the 54th Infantry Battalion (54IB) in Kalinga. True to their sworn duty, they continued to fulfill their mandate.

While carrying out their task to finish off the remaining members of the CPP-NPA at the boundary of Western Uma, Lubuagan, and Balatoc, Pasil in Kalinga, the troops were struck by a sharp lightning that immediately claimed the lives of two soldiers and wounded four other troops of the 54IB.

The fallen heroes were identified as CPL Andrew Monterubio from Gamu, Isabela, and PFC Inmongog Aronchay from Sadanga, Mt. Province. Meanwhile, the wounded soldiers were recognized as SGT Dennis Bananao from Tanudan, Kalinga; PFC Melvin Danggalan from Paracelis, Mt. Province, PFC Abegil Awingan from Pinukpuk, Kalinga, and PFC Riel Angya from Pasil, Kalinga.

The leadership of the 5th Infantry Division (5ID) mourns the fate of the two fallen soldiers and the injury of the four other military personnel. The Commander of 5ID, Magen Audrey Pasia, immediately expressed her condolences. The general called for heartfelt prayers for the families of the brave soldiers. "My heart bleeds for them," was the emotional statement of MGEN Pasia.