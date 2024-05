Yummie Dingding

LIFE'S A BEACH IN PAGUDPUD

WATCH: Tourists enjoy taking a dip in Pagudpud Beach in Ilocos Norte on Friday, 17 May 2024. Pagudpud, one of the Philippines' top beach destinations, is known for its scenic location, white sand, and clear blue sea, attracting visitors seeking relaxation and adventure. | via Yummie Dingding