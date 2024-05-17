L.A. stint awaits Obiena, Hoffman

Two Filipino athletes will strut their stuff in California for the Los Angeles Grand Prix at the Drake Stadium from 17 to 18 May.

World No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena and Lauren Hoffman will be competing in their respective events in the buildup for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

With Obiena already assured of an Olympic berth, the Italy-based medal hopeful is using his American exposure as a prelude to his arrival in June in Metz, France, where other Filipino qualifiers will be housed before the opening ceremonies.

The Tondo, Manila native looks to avenge his 11th place finish in the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.

For Hoffman, she is aiming to hit the qualifying standard of 54.85 seconds in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

The Duke University athlete is coming off a stellar performance in the 2024 ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships in Pasig last week where she reset the national record at 55.92 seconds for the gold medal.

The 25-year-old hurdler has until 30 June to make the grade for an outright berth.

She is also trying to earn points in the Olympic rankings of World Athletics by joining more tournaments before 7 July.