JANELLE TEE HEADS TO JAPAN Beauty Queen turned actress Janelle Tee is all set for her trip to Japan as the film “Malditas in Maldives” makes its way to the 2024 Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival. Janelle costars with Kiray Celis and Arci Munoz. | via Jefferson Fernando #Beautyqueen #DailyTribune