Iloilo farms incur P1-B El Niño scars

Iloilo province in the Western Visayas region has already incurred agricultural damage worth more than P1 billion, an official said on Friday.

According to Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. in a radio interview, based on its 15 municipal facilities’ declaration of a state of calamity, they have already reached the requirement of the percentage of population and livelihood affected by the phenomenon, citing that damage to their agriculture is already substantial.

With the declaration of the calamity state, Defensor said the province now has access to additional government funds, which they will be mobilizing to address the El-Niño-rooted challenges in their province.

“The number one purpose for the declaration of the state of calamity is the Quick Response Fund that we can add to our resources,” he said.

Rising cost

Defensor, however, said that he doesn’t have the figures of the exact value of the losses to the sector but noted, “Yesterday I checked; it is already exceeding P1 billion if I remember it right.