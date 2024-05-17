Huskers survive Patriots assault

The Quezon Huskers weathered the Paranaque Patriots’ final assault to prevail, 81-75, and share the lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round late Thursday at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque City.

After the Patriots tied the count at 74, the Huskers clustered six points, highlighted by a dagger three by LJ Gonzales, to tally their sixth straight victory in as many starts that pushed them at the helm with the San Juan Knights.

It was Topeng Lagrama, a 5-foot-4 sensation from Lucena City, who emerged best player after a 16-point, four-rebound, four-assist, three-steal effort for Quezon coach Eric Gonzales.

Other Huskers who delivered were RJ Minerva with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Jason Opiso with 10 points and four rebounds.

Gonzales, a former Far Eastern University Tamaraws standout, finished with 9 points, four rebounds and five assists, followed by former league Most Valuable Player Gab Banal with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Patriots dropped to 6-2 despite the 19-point, five-rebound, six-assist output of Jielo Razon, the 15-point, three-rebound, four-assist contribution of Philip Manalang, the 14-point, eight-rebound line of Joshua Gallano and the 11-point, 10-rebound effort of John Uduba.

Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan also trounced their opponents in earlier games.

Leading throughout, Zamboanga thwarted Bacolod City of Smiles, 77-62, to climb to 7-1, while Caloocan drubbed Marikina, 64-38, to rise to 4-1.

Flashing the form that made him the 2022 MPBL MVP, Jaycee Marcelino wound up with 23 points and four rebounds for Zamboanga despite sustaining a nose injury in the third quarter.