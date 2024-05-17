DAR, DBM advance gov’t digital thrust

​The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has taken a significant step forward in its digitalization efforts by partnering with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The collaboration aims to enhance DAR’s information technology (IT) capacity and formulate a roadmap for automating its business processes, in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s national directive to digitalize government operations and improve service delivery.

DAR’s finance, management and administration office, led by Undersecretary Lani de Leon, held a crucial meeting with DBM Assistant Secretary for Information and Communications Technology Group Gerardo E. Maula at the DAR Central Office.

“DAR is committed to full digitalization through strategic convergence. Our partnership with DBM is a crucial step towards enhancing our service delivery and ensuring that the agrarian reform beneficiaries receive timely and efficient support,” De Leon said.