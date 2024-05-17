BuCor receives Guerrero, last convict in Vhong Navarro case

The Bureau of Corrections received yesterday Ferdinand Guerrero, the last of the four felons meted with 40 years imprisonment by the the court for illegal detention for ransom of actor-host Vhong Navarro.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) turned over Guerrero after his surrender the other night.

Guerrero, together with businessman Cedric Lee, mixed martial arts practitioner Simeon Raz, and model Deniece Cornejo, was convicted by the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 153 on 2 May for illegal detention for ransom and meted life imprisonment.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said, just like Lee and Raz, Guerrero, as a newly committed person deprived of liberty, was received at the Reception and Diagnostic Center of the New Bilibid Prison for initial interview and checkup.

He will be placed at Quarantine Cell for five days with no visiting privileges, followed by diagnostic procedures which include medical, sociological, psychological, educational, and classification processes for 55 days before he will be transferred to a correction facility.