Bong Go's Malasakit Center restores hearing for deaf child

Maan Anthonette Ronquillo vividly recalls the moment she learned that her two-year-old daughter, Sian Alessandria, was diagnosed with bilateral profound hearing loss. The reality that her daughter was deaf and unable to speak crushed Maan.

The only hope for Sian was a costly cochlear implant, a procedure that seemed out of reach for the Ronquillo family.

"Nawalan po ako ng pag-asa kasi… hindi po biro ‘yung presyo po para po sa implant po ng anak ko," Maan said.

In July 2023, Maan had the opportunity to meet Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, father of the Malasakit Center Program. Go has long been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos. These initiatives have touched countless lives. This time, Sian was to become one of them.

"Unang-una po talaga nasa isip ko ang paglapit kay Senator (Go) kasi alam ko po siya po ‘yung unang-unang makakatulong po para sa anak ko. Kaya sa kanya po talaga kami lumapit. At ‘di po ako nagkamali kasi po talagang malaki po ‘yung naitulong n’ya,” she added.

Through the support of the Malasakit Center at the hospital, Ma-an's daughter underwent a life-changing operation.

"Kayo po ‘yung naging daan para po mapabago niyo po ‘yung buhay ng baby ko at mabigyan po siya ng magandang future. Dahil po sa tulong ninyo, makakarinig na po ‘yung anak ko. Maraming maraming salamat po Senator Bong Go," Ma-an expressed.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go remains humble despite the widespread praise and gratitude he receives. Reflecting on the success of the Malasakit Center, he insists that the real gratitude belongs to the people who give him the chance to serve.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go remarked.

Go continues to monitor and help the Ronquillos, ensuring that their needs are met even after initial assistance is provided.

The senator, also known as Mr. Malasakit, vowed to continue serving the Filipino people to the best of his capacity. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” he ended.

The Malasakit Center initiative has become a crucial support system for countless Filipinos, especially those facing severe medical conditions. Families like the Ronquillos have found solace in the program's comprehensive support.