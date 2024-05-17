Bong Go aids TESDA scholars in Pangasinan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his support to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for their continued commitment to providing quality technical-vocational education to Filipinos.

In his video message on Thursday, 16 May, Go delivered his heartfelt congratulations to 44 TESDA scholars from Dagupan City and San Carlos City during their orientation sessions held at Prime Brillant Minds Academy in Dagupan.

Go supported the efforts to extend the program to them. He commended the aspiring workers, who are set to embark on the vocational training courses, emphasizing the importance of such education in empowering individuals and enhancing national development.

“I commend each of you for taking the initiative to develop your skills and enhance your qualifications through this exceptional opportunity. It is essential to recognize that your participation is not only an investment in your future but also a significant contribution to our nation's growth,” Go encouraged.

“Engage actively, challenge yourselves, and most importantly, support one another through this learning process. The knowledge and skills you gain here will serve as vital tools in achieving your career goals and improving your community,” he continued.

Through Go’s initiative, TESDA scholarships were given to the beneficiaries. In addition, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the TESDA beneficiaries. Some received a mobile phone and shoes.

The senator stressed the government's ongoing dedication to improving and broadening TESDA's initiatives to meet the changing requirements of different industries. Additionally, he encouraged the beneficiaries to apply their new skills thoughtfully and to keep striving for personal advancement.

He also reaffirmed his support, committing to advocate for laws and measures that will foster an enabling environment for their career development. Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Meanwhile, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged the beneficiaries to prioritize their health. He then mentioned his continued support for the funding of Super Health Centers nationwide, stressing the importance of these centers in providing primary care, consultation, and early detection services. In the province, Go advocated for the funding of 26 Super Health Centers.

These efforts are collaborated with the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers. Go explained that the Super Health Centers are intended as medium-sized polyclinics designed to relieve hospital overcrowding and address escalating health issues at the grassroots level.

“Ako po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.