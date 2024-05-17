Batac pulls off narc bust

BATAC CITY — Joint operatives of the Batac City PNP and PDEA Ilocos Norte Provincial Office conducted an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of one Alden Ryan Ballesteros.

The operation took place on Thursday, 16 May, when Ballesteros was caught selling a sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance to a police poseur-buyer.

Recovered from the suspect were his personal effects and five sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance. One sachet was the object of sale, and the other four were found in his possession.