Bags with a story

The SM Store and Filipino artisanal fashion brand Zarah Juan gave new life to used tarpaulins while supporting various social-good causes in the Philippines.

The social-good collaboration collects, repurposes and transforms used tarpaulins from SM Stores into stylish and sustainable bags and pouches, with proceeds donated to SM Foundation’s School Building and Health and Medical programs.

For the initial phase, the goal was to collect about 5,000 square meters of used tarpaulins, which will be cleaned and cut by persons deprived of liberty in Quezon City, and then assembled by communities in Bulacan into approximately 4,000 reusable bags and 1,400 reusable pouches.

“It looks very simple, but each bag made via this projects has a big heart behind it,” Juan said. “The bags first go through the PDLs of Quezon City, which will help in their hope, rehabilitation, and life transformation.”

“The tarps will then be transformed by our partner Filipino artisans in Bulacan. This collaboration will provide them with additional livelihood opportunities, and since these are upcycled bags, we will help reduce waste going into landfills.”

SM Foundation executive director for education programs Carmen Linda Atayde:

“This project is truly commendable as it not only supports local artisans but also serves a greater purpose. By purchasing these bags, we not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute directly to SMFI’s school building program, benefiting countless school children, as well as supporting SMFI’s health and medical programs, aiding patients and health workers alike. It’s a powerful example of how supporting initiatives like this can create a ripple effect of social good.”

SM Store has long championed sustainable living through its SM Green Finds program, a green retail initiative implemented across more than 70 branches nationwide alongside other SM retail affiliates.

Looking to further expand this green effort, the company sought a circularity program that would create an opportunity to convert waste into something more useful, while also supporting communities and creating a cycle of social impact.