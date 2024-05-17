Art in Majayjay

The local government of Majayjay, Laguna, recently held the town’s first-ever art exhibit that ran for two weeks.

The event that was lodged at the Municipal Hall was spearheaded the Majayjay-based Banahaw Artists Association Inc. (BAAI).

Seventeen BAAI members participated in the exhibit with a total of 83 exhibit items, in different media and form.

Included are some paintings collected by BAAI from the past two on-the-spot painting contests held in 2022 and 2023 as part of Majayjay’s Anilinang Festival.

The fundraiser will provide financial support to the participating artists and enable BAAI to continue its art projects for the community.

The LGU and BAAI are hopeful that this will surely uplift the spirit of Majayjayeňos, seeing that the town has plenty of talented artists.

The participating members consist of painters, musicians, photographers and a sculptor.

BAAI is a non-stock, non-profit organization, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2022.

Its purpose, among others, is to contribute to the human, social and economic development of Majayjay through arts and culture.

It is now one of the accredited Civil Society Organizations of LGU Majayjay.