Anarna moving to lift Ombudsman suspension

Silang, Cavite Mayor Kevin Anarna on Friday said the preventive suspension order against him by the Office of the Ombudsman lacked due process.

“The preventive suspension order was imposed without us being afforded due process and the opportunity to answer the charges. These charges were the subject of an audit observation memorandum issued on 4 January, 2024, to which we replied on 6 February 2024,” Anarna said.

“No response was given by the Commission on Audit (COA),” Anarna added, saying he has availed of all legal remedies to lift his suspension.

“As a lawyer, I am precluded from discussing the merits of our case under the sub judice rule. However, I have strong faith in our justice system to resolve these legal issues and I will not resort to trial by publicity,” he explained.

The Office of the Ombudsman issued the suspension order a couple of weeks ago, saying there was strong evidence against the respondents and that their continued stay in office might prejudice the investigation of the case.

The mayor, along with bids and awards committee chairman Nathaniel Anarna Jr., was suspended for six months without pay over alleged anomalies in the purchase of flowers and other materials for the town’s fiesta celebration.

The two local officials were charged with grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.