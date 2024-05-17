A super sports car that goes beyond your widest ride

Lamborghini Manila presents to an exclusive group of media and customers the much-anticipated Huracán Sterrato: the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces.

Combining breathtaking design, cutting-edge technology, and exhilarating performance, the Huracán Sterrato reinterprets the very concept of sportiness, emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimized driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads.

The Sterrato is equipped with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato right from the first glance.

The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) track widths.

Furthermore, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasize its muscularity.

The classic air intake located on the rear hood not only enhances the sporting spirit of the model, but also helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.

Under the hood, the Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine with maximum power output of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque (at 6500 rpm), combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h.

The vehicle features brakes equipped with aluminum fixed monoblock calipers, housing six pistons at the front and four pistons at the rear.

Complementing these are ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs, measuring 380mm in diameter and 38mm in thickness at the front, and 356mm in diameter and 32mm in thickness at the rear.

Additionally, it comes equipped with 19” rims paired exclusively with custom-engineered Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tires.