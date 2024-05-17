A milestone in innovation, sustainability

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) recently opened its latest facility, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas, its first cold storage facility constructed from the ground up.

Adding 5,000 pallet positions to ALLHC’s existing cold storage portfolio, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas bolsters the company’s capability to 15,300 pallet positions across four facilities. It is equipped with 16 cold rooms, temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C and powered by renewable energy.

Strategically positioned within the Light Industry & Science Park III in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the cold storage facility is near Manila via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR Tollway) ensures accessibility. The Batangas Port is only an hour’s drive away.

“We also aim to help address issues of food safety and security, and to support the country’s growing cold chain sector and its supply chain logistics. Moreover, we look forward to our latest development further energizing the city of Santo Tomas, and the whole of Batangas,” Robert Lao, president and chief executive officer of ALLHC, said in a statement.

To ensure adherence to regulatory standards, the facility will be registered with key authorities including the BOI (Board of Investments), NMIS (National Meat Inspection Service), BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources), and BPI (Bureau of Plant Industry). Catering to clients from frozen meat, seafood, chemical industries and beyond, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas is poised to become a key asset in the supply chain ecosystem.

“Using the strength of Ayala Land’s strategically located landbank and financial stability, we aim to be a major player in the cold storage space. As a relatively new player in the market, our intention is to achieve consistent double-digit growth for this business line in the next five years,” Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Land Inc. and chairman of ALLHC, said.

ALLHC remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing meaningfully to food security and supply chain efficiency, aligning with broader national priorities. “The team has high aspirations on what we can do to be a major player in the industry, and in the process, contribute to the country’s goals of food security, and hopefully, also to bring down food prices as we improve distribution all around the country,” Dy adds.